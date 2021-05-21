$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

