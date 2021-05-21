Desjardins Comments on Americas Silver Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 930,839 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 899,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

