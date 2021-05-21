Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $4.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.70 million and the lowest is $2.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $37.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.28 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.