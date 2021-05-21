CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.