Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$42.25

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.50. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.