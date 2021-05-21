Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BASFY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. Basf has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.9124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

