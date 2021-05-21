National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$131.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.32.

TSE:CM opened at C$134.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$81.35 and a one year high of C$134.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.60, for a total transaction of C$618,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,988. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

