Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28. Allianz has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.1488 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

