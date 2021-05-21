Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.