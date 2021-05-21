Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Antofagasta stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.