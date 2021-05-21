Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reduced by Analyst

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report released on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.