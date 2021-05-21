Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.30

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €86.30 ($101.53) and traded as high as €93.02 ($109.44). Vinci shares last traded at €91.83 ($108.04), with a volume of 1,185,272 shares traded.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.30.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

