EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.22

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.22 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.06 ($0.22). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 3,488,885 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.22. The stock has a market cap of £279.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

In related news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

