Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.12. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$58.20.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.