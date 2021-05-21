QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

