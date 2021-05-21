adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €295.00 by Morgan Stanley

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €298.40 ($351.06) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €274.12 and its 200 day moving average is €280.69.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

