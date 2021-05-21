Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.