Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46. Watsco has a 52-week low of $162.99 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

