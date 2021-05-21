Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $284.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46. Watsco has a 52-week low of $162.99 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.