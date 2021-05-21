Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

