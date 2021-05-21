PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

