Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 493.38 ($6.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

RMG opened at GBX 539.80 ($7.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 245.36. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 540.38 ($7.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 416.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 3.41%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

