Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$12.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

MDI stock opened at C$10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$862.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.24. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$3.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.17.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

