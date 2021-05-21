Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$39.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.28.

Shares of PLC opened at C$32.73 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$21.66 and a 52 week high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$971.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.69.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

