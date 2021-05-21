NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NWH.UN stock opened at C$13.10 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.49 and a 52-week high of C$13.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

