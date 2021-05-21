Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Raven Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Raven Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

