FY2022 EPS Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PG&E in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion.

PCG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

