MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

Shares of LABS opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$116.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

