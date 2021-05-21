Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Shares of KGH opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Wednesday. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

