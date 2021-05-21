Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

ATNM opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

