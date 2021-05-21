Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at $289,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after buying an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

