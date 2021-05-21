Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) PT Raised to C$19.00

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.12% from the stock’s current price.

TSE FIH.U opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.17. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

