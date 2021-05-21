Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) PT Raised to C$19.00

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.12% from the stock’s current price.
TSE FIH.U opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.17. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.30.
Fairfax India Company Profile
