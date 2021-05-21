American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.07.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

