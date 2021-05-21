Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.
Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.05. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
