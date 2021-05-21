Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EDV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.05. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$721.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

