TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.78. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 141,638 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,251,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

