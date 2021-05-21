Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.09

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.09 and traded as high as $23.03. Forestar Group shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 52,307 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

