Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 2.4% Higher

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

