Head to Head Review: MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) versus RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $22.66 million 2.65 $5.07 million N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.11 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.07

MIND C.T.I. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MIND C.T.I. and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.07%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 21.96% 26.10% 17.62% RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. Additionally, the company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and resellers primarily to communication service providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, wireless internet service providers, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

