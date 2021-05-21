Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Sunworks stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

