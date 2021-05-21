Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Sunworks stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
