West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $99.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE WFG opened at $76.26 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.88.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

