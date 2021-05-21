Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.