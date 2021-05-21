iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

IGM stock opened at $372.88 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $254.62 and a 12 month high of $392.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

