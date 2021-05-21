EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $152.00 at Truist

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target boosted by Truist from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.