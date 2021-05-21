Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

URBN stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -426.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

