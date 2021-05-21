Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lantheus Call Options (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,827 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 932% compared to the typical daily volume of 371 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of LNTH opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

