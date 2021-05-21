Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 25.42 ($0.33) on Monday. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -254.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

