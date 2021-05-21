Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of LON:POG opened at GBX 25.42 ($0.33) on Monday. Petropavlovsk has a 52-week low of GBX 22.51 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -254.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile
