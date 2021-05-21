FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kelly Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $973.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kelly Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.