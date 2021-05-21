Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £400.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.11. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

