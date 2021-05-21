GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of GMS opened at $44.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. GMS has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

