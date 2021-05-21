Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Cut by Barrington Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

