Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Lowered by Analyst

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.16 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBG. Laurentian upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. IBI Group has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.04.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

