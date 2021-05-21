NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.
NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.16.
NVDA opened at $584.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.56. The company has a market cap of $363.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
