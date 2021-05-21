NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.16.

NVDA opened at $584.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $587.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.56. The company has a market cap of $363.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

